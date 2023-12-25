Here are the best Boxing Day deals in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved.

Boxing Day deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it!

Read on for 11 of the best Boxing Day discounts to shop now before they’re gone.

CAROTE 10pcs Pots and Pans Set Aesthetic pots and pans make cooking 100 times more fun…it’s a fact. This 10-piece set by Carote couldn’t be any cuter, and at 40% off it’s a steal. $129.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

The fizz-tastic sparkling water machine

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker If you buy carbonated water in bulk, now’s the time to snag this Soda Stream machine. Enjoy effervescent soft drinks, cocktails and more from home with just the touch of a button. $79.97 on Amazon (was $129.98)

The cutting edge knife set

Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set These Cuisinart knives were made for culinary precision. The high-carbon Japanese stainless steel blades ensure cutting-edge accuracy with every use, while the hand hammered handles are a stylish touch. $104.44 on Amazon (was $159.99)

The face sculpting device

FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device Like a gym for your face, this Foreo Bear toning device helps firm and contour using microcurrent technology to stimulate musculature below the skin, while transdermal massage helps promotes collagen and elastin production–and now it’s $81 off. $197.4 on Amazon (was $279)

The beautifying cream

Q+A Collagen Face Cream Looking to spruce up your skincare routine in 2024? Say hello to radiant skin with this peptide-based face cream. Containing naturally derived collagen from seaweed, this formula is ultra-hydrating and firming at the same time. $12 on Amazon (was $21)

The mood-setting diffuser

Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser 300ml Those in their self-care era can seriously benefit from the mystifying (read: m(i)stifying) powers of this ultrasonic aroma diffuser. With its built-in glowing light, setting the mood for a night in is simply the click of a button away. $89 at Muji (was $139)

The It girl sweater

TnAction SnoDay Polar Ridge Zip-Up It girls love an Aritzia zip-up. Now at a stunning low price, this cozy option by TNA is at the top of our list. The cinchable hem and comfortable fabric are *chef’s kiss.* $77 at Aritzia (was $110)

The cool guy sunnies

ZENOTTIC Square Polarized Sunglasses These shades are the epitome of cool–right down to their now-palatable price. Designed with UVA, UVB and UVC ray protection, they protect your eyes in style. Plus, they’re scratch-resistant, lightweight and durable. $27.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

The cozy men's robe

Waffle Knit Textured Terry Cotton-Blend Kimono Robe Stylish and practical–what’s not to love about this quiet luxury robe? Crafted from a waffle knit pattern, it features a textured terry cotton-blend finish for superior softness and absorbency. $172.99 at Harry Rosen (was $248)

The smart monitor

SAMSUNG 32-Inch 4K UHD 60Hz 4ms High Resolution Smart Computer Monitor See it all with this high-res Samsung computer monitor. It’ll take your work meetings from drab to fab, thanks to the SlimFit camera with auto-framing technology that captures your best angles. Plus, you can’t go wrong with its smart streaming abilities. $498 on Amazon (was $899.99)

The compact floor cleaner

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Yes, that really *is* the discounted price of this top-of-the-line iRobot Roomba vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and super slim profile, this smart vacuum will save your floors when disaster (read: debris) strikes. $239.99 on Amazon (was $369.99)

The personal sound headphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro in Porcelain Move over, AirPods–Google buds are coming through. Staying devoted to your tunes is simple with these stylish specimens. Active noise-cancellation and silent seal technology adapts to your surroundings, creating a quiet foundation for your music to shine. $179 on Amazon (was $259.99)

The dreamy dog bed

Bedsure Medium Dog Bed Get ready for some serious tail wagging. Your furry friend will adore this plush sherpa pet bed designed to help them sleep like a log every night. Get it now while it’s on sale! $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)