Save up to 55% on Amazon devices: Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and more!

Have an Amazon device on your wish list?

Now is the perfect time to scoop one up with huge discounts of up to 55 per cent on select devices.

Whether you’ve been longing to upgrade your TV or looking to surprise a loved one with the latest Alexa device, these limited-time deals are a great opportunity to save big.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50 percent more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Amazon Fire TV 50 This 50″ Amazon Fire TV is 35% off ahead of the holidays. It streams live TV and is compatible with streaming platforms, video game consoles and more. You can also ask Alexa to help you find what you want to watch. $449.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Amazon’s new sound bar is easy to set up and provides high quality sound for your smart TV. It can be used to stream music and podcasts with Bluetooth as well. A wall-mounting kit is also included. $164.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa Alexa will soon become their best friend with this Echo Pop. It’s small but mighty, delivering big, vibrant sound for a more enjoyable listening experience. Did someone say “at-home concert”? $24.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Echo Show 8 Glance at your calendars, create family reminders or see who’s at your front door with Amazon’s Echo Show 8. The 8-inch touchpoint screen makes navigation simple, and the built-in 13 megapixel camera follows your movements, ensuring you remain centre screen on video calls $99.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Amazon Fire TV Cube The all-new Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s fastest-ever streaming media player. With built-in Alexa you can use your voice to control compatible entertainment devices. The Fire TV features Wi-Fi 6E support and 4K support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. $149.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Kindle Oasis Cozy up to with your favourite books over the holidays with this 7-inch display Kindle. With Paperwhite display and adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber, it will transform your reading experience. And it’s waterproof so you can read in the bath or by the pool while on vacation and be worry-free. $259.99 on Amazon (was $359.99)