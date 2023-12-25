Best Boxing Day sales for up to 60% off tech

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Boxing Day sales have finally arrived, marking the last major shopping opportunity of 2023!

Now is the perfect time to get great deals on a wide range of electronics, from cutting-edge gadgets to home entertainment systems.

Read on for some of the deepest markdowns!

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Special Edition, Black Sennheiser headphones are known for their exceptional sound quality and this special edition pair are 67% off, which is an amazing deal. Sennheiser also pays attention to the comfort of its headphones. These lightweight headphones have velour covered ear cushions and a padded headband for exceptional comfort during long listening sessions. Says one user, “These are exceptional headphones with a sound that can compete with headphones more than double its price (I would know, as I own some of those headphones!).” One flag, there’s no mic and the open back style isn’t for everyone. $109.95 on Amazon (was $329.95)

Wireless Earbuds These highly rated One Life wireless earbuds are currently 60% off. They have stereo sound quality with deep base and clear treble. They also have a noise-canceling feature for calls, reducing background noise. The battery case has an LED digital display for easy power management and provides up to 11 full charges with 6-8 hours of continuous playback per charge. The IPX7 waterproof technology also protects the earbuds from slight raindrops or sweat during intense workouts. Another perk? You can use the charging case to charge your phone. $31.98 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Bluetooth Speaker Take your tunes anywhere with a portable Bluetooth speaker. This MusiBaby option is 50% off and has 24-hour play. It’s also water resistant so you don’t have to worry about rain or getting splashed poolside. With dual pairing you can have two speakers to enhance the audio experience. $25.19 on Amazon (was $49.99)

WiFi Dash Cam 2K Car Camera If you’ve been curious about a dashcam, now is the time to go for it. This high-definition front dashcam for cars with night vision is currently 57% off. You can download video directly to your phone and the app lets you easily share your videos with friends and family and on various social media platforms. When the storage is full, new recordings will automatically overwrite oldest recordings. When your car is parked, the camera will auto switch to parking mode. It’s also simple to install for first time users. One thing to note – you need to make sure you get the right SD card for the device. $69.99 on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell The Ring video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. You can also receive notifications on your phone when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. The doorbell is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery or can connect to existing doorbell wires for constant power. It’s easy to set up; simply connect to your wifi through the app and mount with the included tools. $69.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

iPhone Charger Cube 3-Pack Plug Charging Block Always looking for a charger? Stock up with this 40% off iPhone 3-pack. The fast charger will charge your phone in just 30 minutes. Compatible with the following iPhone models: 15/14/13/12/11 $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

INIU Power Bank With its cutting-edge fast charging technology, this portable charger by INIU is a great deal at 50% off. It will charge your laptop, phone or tablet. Its compact design allows you to conveniently slip it into a purse or bag for on-the-go use. It’s also a great investment before your next flight. The charger will help keep your laptop and phone running while you’re in the air. A three-year warranty is included. $84.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Amazon eero 6+ Say goodbye to Wi-Fi dead spots and buffering with the Amazon eero 6+ which replaces your wifi router and works with most major internet service providers. The system supports 75+ devices up to 4,500 square feet and supports speed up to a gigabite. $274.99 on Amazon (was $419.99)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50 percent more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Emergency Portable Weather Radio Be prepared this winter with an emergency rechargeable weather radio. The radio can operate on solar power energy and the built-in hand crank flashlight and reading light will come in handy, too. At 32% off, there’s no better time to be prepared. $33.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)