20 Boxing Day bestsellers you don’t want to miss

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don’t let the excitement of Boxing Day fade away just yet!

Seize your final opportunity to snag incredible deals on these Amazon bestsellers. Act fast because these Boxing Day prices end on December 31, or sooner if items sell out.

From tech gadgets to home essentials, these deals are the perfect way to wrap up the year with savings and style.

Personal Care

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Ready to kick off 2024 with a brighter smile? These Crest Whitestrips promise to whiten your teeth by 13 levels in just 22 days. Simply peel and apply – and voila! $78.98 on Amazon (was $87.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Oral B Power iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush This Oral B electric toothbrush features five cleaning modes, and the display screen allows you to customize your brushing experience. The smart sensor display turns red if you’re brushing too hard and green when it’s just right. Plus, the quick charge station ensures you get a full charge in just three hours. Buy on Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System This multi-styling tool will revolutionize your getting-ready routine. With a simple twist, it transforms from a hair dryer to a styling tool, providing ultra-fast drying without damaging your hair. Say goodbye to split ends! Buy on Amazon

Philips Multigroom Series 3000 Suitable for all hair types, this groomer comes with 10 trimming attachments. Thanks to self-sharpening technology, the blades require minimal maintenance. Plus, it’s fully washable and easy to clean. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

RENPHO Foot Massager Say goodbye to foot pain with this heated foot massager! You can also use it on your calves and arms. The easy-to-use remote control ensures you won’t have to constantly bend over to adjust the settings. $254.99 on Amazon (was $398.99)

Electronics

Garmin tactix 7, Pro Edition This tough and durable tactical watch with GPS is ready for any mission. Utilize stealth mode to conceal your GPS location and disable wireless communication. The built-in LED flashlight also proves handy during night runs. No power? No problem. Harness sunlight to charge your watch while out in the field for as long as needed. $1469.99 on Amazon (was $1749.99)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods are perfect for listening to your favorite album or taking that work call while you’re on a walk. With more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, you can’t go wrong. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Special Edition, Black Sennheiser headphones are known for their exceptional sound quality and this special edition pair are 67% off, which is an amazing deal. Sennheiser also pays attention to the comfort of its headphones. These lightweight headphones have velour covered ear cushions and a padded headband for exceptional comfort during long listening sessions. Says one user, “These are exceptional headphones with a sound that can compete with headphones more than double its price (I would know, as I own some of those headphones!).” One flag, there’s no mic and the open back style isn’t for everyone. $179 on Amazon (was $329.95)

Story continues below advertisement

Google Pixel 7a Looking to upgrade your phone? Save 18% on the Google Pixel 7a. Pixel’s battery can last over 24 hours and if you turn on Extreme Battery Saver, it can last up to 72 hours. With the Call Screen feature, Google Assistant can answer unknown numbers and find out who’s calling and why – so that you can decide whether to pick up. Buy on Amazon

Apple iPad 10th Generation Engineered for a seamless blend of creativity, productivity and enjoyment, this device caters to designers, list-makers and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Elevating the user experience, it boasts a stunning liquid retina display and an all-screen design, ensuring flawless streaming powered by the advanced A14 Bionic chip. $548.99 on Amazon (was $599)

Apple AirTag Apple AirTags will keep prized belongings in check at all times. Despite their small size, these devices are a massive help locating everything from wallets to high-end gadgets with ease. Thanks to their straightforward one-tap setup, these AirTags seamlessly sync with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to effortlessly track, locate and even sound off misplaced items. $34.98 on Amazon (was $39)

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon Fire TV 50 This 50″ Amazon Fire TV is 35% off for Boxing Day. It streams live TV and is compatible with streaming platforms, video game consoles and more. You can also ask Alexa to help you find what you want to watch. $389.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Echo Show 15 The Echo Show 15 not only helps keep your family organized but also lets you stream your favorite shows with the built-in Fire TV. Manage all your smart home devices in one spot and use photos to display artwork when the device is not in use. Buy on Amazon

WiFi Dash Cam 2K Car Camera If you’ve been curious about a dashcam, now is the time to go for it. You can download video directly to your phone and the app lets you easily share your videos with friends and family and on various social media platforms. When the storage is full, new recordings will automatically overwrite oldest recordings. When your car is parked, the camera will auto switch to parking mode. It’s also simple to install for first time users. One thing to note – you need to make sure you get the right SD card for the device. $49 on Amazon (after $20 coupon)

Story continues below advertisement

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50 percent more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Home

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum This cordless vacuum by Dyson will help provide immediate relief to homebodies everywhere perplexed by the sight of dirty floors. With this machine, you are guaranteed a pristine clean every time, thanks to its cleaner head that reveals invisible dust and the dust particle sensor that increases suction power when needed. $799 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Robot Vacuum Cleaner This robot vacuum and mop combo is $400 off with the coupon. Utilize the app to schedule your cleaning, and its slim design allows the device to tackle the entire house. The robot vacuum can clean continuously for 100 minutes in a 1290m² house. It will automatically return to its charging base and charge itself when the battery is low or cleaning is finished. $499.99 on Amazon (with coupon)

Story continues below advertisement

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Yes, that really *is* the discounted price of this top-of-the-line iRobot Roomba vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and super slim profile, this smart vacuum will save your floors when disaster (read: debris) strikes. $239.99 on Amazon (was $369.99)

LEVOIT Air Purifiers Enhance your indoor air quality with the LEVOIT air purifier designed for bedrooms. It captures fine dust, pollen, pet dander, and more, leaving you with cleaner air. Additionally, it effectively tackles strong pet odors. The QuietKEAP technology ensures you get a good night’s sleep. $174.96 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve For those moments when you just crave one more cup of coffee, the Keurig single-serve is the perfect solution. With a one-cup reservoir, it won’t take up much counter space and is also travel mug-friendly. Buy on Amazon