Grab these Black Friday deals before they’re gone – from tech to beauty and more

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We’re in the home stretch for Black Friday deals. It’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year with discounts on home essentials, beauty, fashion, luggage and tech – including brands like Apple which rarely go on sale.

Here’s our roundup of some of the best deals to date.

—

Tech

Apple AirPods Pro Apple’s high-end wireless earbuds may be tiny but they pack a wallop when it comes to sound. The 2nd generation Airpods Pro features twice the noise cancelling of the previous generation with low distortion and improved clarity. The transparency mode allows you to hear the world around you without having to take out your Airpods. $269 on Amazon (was $329)

Story continues below advertisement

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Help them stay devoted to their tunes with this sleek new pair of noise-cancelling headphones by Beats. They keep sound out, so you can focus on your music and only your music. With up to 22 hours of wireless playtime, they won’t miss a beat. $198.99 on Amazon (was $439.95)

PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle Sony’s PlayStation 5 console may have released three years ago, but it is still expected to be one of the hottest gaming gifts this holiday season. This bundle includes the brand new ‘slim’ design PS5 console along with the newly released blockbuster Spider-Man 2 game, which will keep both young and old gamers busy using their ‘Spidey Sense’ to capture bad guys through the holidays and beyond. $649.95 on Amazon (was $729.99)

Apple iPad 10th Generation Impress the tech aficionado on your list with this cutting-edge tenth generation Apple iPad. Engineered for a seamless blend of creativity, productivity and enjoyment, this device caters to designers, list-makers and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Elevating the user experience, it boasts a stunning liquid retina display and an all-screen design, ensuring flawless streaming powered by the advanced A14 Bionic chip. $548.99 on Amazon (was $599)

Story continues below advertisement

Tile Slim - Thin Bluetooth Tracker, Wallet Finder and Item Locator Never lose track of your belongings again. This uniquely designed tracker tile can fit easily into a wallet or suitcase, giving you accurate location detection with your smartphone. Tile slim will emit a sound when it’s within Bluetooth range. If it’s beyond the reach of Bluetooth, Tile will place a mark on your smartphone map, showing you its most recent location. This is great for travellers, or for those who simply misplace their wallet again…and again. $34.99 on amazon (was $49.99)

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone Smartphones have quickly become go-to gaming devices, but the touchscreen controls can be difficult to master. Backbone completely changes the game by connecting to your smartphone to turn it into a portable gaming machine with physical thumb sticks and buttons. Backbone works with any iPhone that has a Lightning connector (iPhone 14 and older). You can also stream Xbox, PlayStation and PC games directly to your phone! $97.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50% more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on amazon (was $59.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Evolux Smart Bulb Alexa will soon become their best friend with this new and improved Echo Dot. It’s small but mighty, delivering big, vibrant sound for a more enjoyable listening experience. Did someone say at-home concert? Yes, please! The Evolux smart bulb also seamlessly sets up with Alexa. $39.99 on Amazon (was $89.98)

Shop more Black Friday tech deals

Home

AeroGarden Indoor Garden If you want to try growing herbs indoors for the first time, you can start with this smaller AeroGarden. It tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free. $94.99 on amazon (was $179.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer Air fryers have quickly become a kitchen essential. Set them up for success with this double-basket air fryer. The first of its kind, this Ninja Foodie six-in-one machine lets you cook two foods, two ways at the same time rather than back-to-back like traditional models. $149.99 on amazon (was $209.99)

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer Machine Masticating Juicer This Amzchef juicer is, in fact, amaze. It has a retro design with nuanced performance, spinning fruit at a low speed to avoid nutritional loss from heat buildup. With this machine, every sip is filled with healthy vitamins and minerals our bodies crave, especially in our self-care era. $84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Silicone Utensil Set Gone are the days of scrambling around the kitchen to find that misplaced egg whisk or spatula. This incredibly handy gift set features 13 cooking utensils crafted from BPA-free food grade silicone, each with a heat-resistant wooden handle. The set includes nine cooking tools (from slotted spoons to kitchen tongs) and four baking tools. Plus, it comes with a large utensil holder for a clutter- (and chaos-) free kitchen. $28.89 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Non-Stick Frying Pan If the chef in your life is devoted to cooking with age-old pans marked with scratches and stains, gift them a new starter pan. This non-stick 12.5” frying pan is perfect for virtually any cooking task. Other benefits: it provides optimal heat distribution and is suitable for all stovetops (including induction). It also boasts a wooden handle that stays cool when cooking. $35.19 on Amazon (was $43.99)

Multi-Purpose Vegetable Chopper It’s safe to say that saving time in the kitchen is a top priority for most of us. This multi-purpose veggie tool seemingly does it all: from chopping and dicing to juicing and spiralizing. It also acts as a hard-boiled egg slicer and can split raw egg yolk from white when needed for baking. Plus, it comes with a vegetable peeler. Bring on the mise en place. $44.99 on Amazon (was $55.3)

Shop more Black Friday kitchen deals

Beauty & Fashion

Sndyi Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. The long silicone bristles on this Sndyi scalp massager penetrate strands and distribute shampoo throughout the roots for an ulta-purifying cleanse. It’s an easy way to elevate your shower routine and make soak time more relaxing. After all, who doesn’t love head rubs? $11.89 on amazon (was $15.99)

Story continues below advertisement

FOREO BEAR Microcurrent Facial Device It’s the newest, buzziest trend in skincare: Microcurrent technology. This at-home Foreo Bear facial device acts as a gym for your face. It helps firm and contour using microcurrent to stimulate musculature below the skin, while transdermal massage helps promotes collagen and elastin production. Just like hitting the actual gym, this device provides best results with regular use. $299 on Amazon (was $429)

Kintion Compact Mirror with Light If their makeup bag is forever in tote, this elegant compact is for them. It comes equipped with a magnifying mirror and lights that turn on with the flick of a switch, so they can check their makeup in any environment. $13.59 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Now an Amazon obsession, this is the jacket that first made Oprah’s Favourite Things in 2019. With many colours to choose from and wide-ranging sizes from xx-small to 5x-large, it’s the midwinter jacket that can work its way into any wardrobe. $135.79 on Amazon (was $193.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Keds Women's Ace Leather Original Sneaker These kicks have timeless appeal. A feminine take on the classic tennis shoe silhouette, these Keds feature a minimalist design that makes them pairable with any outfit. $40.5 on Amazon (was $90)

Sonateomber Bottega Dupe Tear Drop Earrings This bulbous silhouette is reminiscent of the A-lister adored Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings, but at a (much more) palatable price. Ideal for a loved one or secret Santa wanting to try out the sculptural earring trend, consider these dupes a stylish start. $9.59 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Shop more must-have jewellery

Luggage

Story continues below advertisement

The Carry-On Roller by Béis This Tik Tok-approved traveller is a great companion for the carry-on only crew. It can expand 12” and contains many pouches and pockets to keep everything in order. Distinguished by its gradient 3D stripe design and cushioned handle, travellers can stand out even more with non-traditional suitcase shades like Creamsicle and Atlas Pink. $219 at Beis (was $293)

Carry-On Pro by Monos Designed in Vancouver, Monos luggage is made to stand the test of time. Owners of a Monos piece can take comfort in a lifetime warranty. Its appeal suits someone who appreciates an understated look. However its material and build are not to be overlooked. This version is a remote worker or business traveller’s most reliable companion. It features a front pocket (made of aerospace-grade materials) that can fit a 16” laptop and additional pouches for your phone and passport. Glide to your gate, without the weight or work on your shoulders. $325 at Monos (was $345)

SwissGear Sion Hardside Carry-On The most popular (a.k.a. #1 in Carry-On Luggage) at Amazon Canada is this straightforward and lightweight spinner that includes two packing cubes to boot. Next-day delivery is available for Prime Members. One reviewer sums it up: “Looks good, rolls well, and is simple to pack. Super suitcase for an excellent price.” Available in three colours. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Flex 360° International Carry-On Spinner Suitcase The real value of this collapsible luggage is that it folds flat to 5” thick when it’s not in use. If you have no space to spare in your apartment and you don’t wish for your luggage to double as furniture, then this might be the solution for you. Despite its collapsibility feature, its hardshell case is designed to be scratch and water-resistant. Available in eight colours. $239.99 at Canada Luggage Depot (was $259.99)

Vancropak Carry On Backpack You can’t help but be organized with this tote. The main compartment has pockets to organize all your smaller valuables. The additional packing cubes, including a water-resistant one for your toiletries, will keep everything tidy. According to the description, this backpack will even fit underneath an inflight cabin seat. $46.39 on Amazon (was $57.99)

Toys

Story continues below advertisement

It’s never too late to start a new family tradition. Each set comes with one of Santa’s helpers and an illustrated children’s book. Start thinking of hiding places! $34.39 at Indigo (was $42.99)

Shark Lab Beast Creator Bring out the scientist in your child with this beast creator. Your young Einstein can unleash one of two sharks, either the Havoc Hammerhead or the Mayhem Megashark. Kids will need to correctly measure out all the ingredients to bring the beast to life, and, when it does, look out! When they pull a lever, a cloud of mist reveals their beast creation. They can even add a ferocious roar to their beast by adding Roaring Rocks to the mix. $87.99 at Indigo (was $109.99)

Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle Playset Calling all future nurses and doctors! This ambulance set can drive around your house and opens up to treat patients. It expands to almost two feet wide when opened. There’s a bed for patients and lots of fun accessories like a stethoscope, blood pressure armband and yes, even a magazine for Barbie to read while she waits. $77.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Dreamhouse™ Pool Party Doll House The Barbie Dreamhouse is a classic like the one you may have had in your house growing up. This model has the tallest slide to date and inspires 360 degree play. There are three floors and ten indoor and outdoor living areas. There’s even a puppy pool for Barbie’s furry friends! $199.99 at Indigo (was $249.99)

American Girl Truly Me Doll 101 Don’t miss Amazon’s first ever American Girl sale! Most of the highly-rated dolls and accessories are on sale including this Amazon favourite ‘Truly Me’ doll which is 22% off. $107.86 on Amazon (was $139)

Dust, Sweep & Mop Toddlers love to clean! With this popular Melissa and Doug mop set they will be able to tackle the house chores just like mom and dad. It comes with a mop, broom. dustpan and duster – and a sturdy stand to keep everything organized. $47.49 on Amazon (was $57.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Rubiks Cube Who would have thought this vintage classic from the 1980s would continue to be so popular? If your kid hasn’t tried the Rubiks Cube yet, get them working on solving the colourful cube puzzle over the holiday break. This Amazon No. 1 best-seller with more than 16,000 ratings helps children with problem solving, agility and concentration. Also a great fidget option for those with extra energy. $8.48 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Shop our top toy gift guide

—

With Files from Adriana Monachino, Marina Hanna, Mike Yawny, Andrea Cardillo, Brittany Devenyi, Allison Dunfield