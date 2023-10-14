Wednesday Addams and ‘Just Ken’. Here’s our top picks for Halloween costumes this year

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This is the year. This is the one where you’re going to move away from your boring witch costume and come up with something that’s sure to grab some attention this Halloween.
Here are six costume ideas to get your creativity flowing.
Want to be a little extra? Track down an appliance box and use a utility knife to cut out one side of it so it resembles the interior of a Barbie box. Paint the box inside and out bubblegum pink and print out the Mattel logo to glue onto the box. Slide the box over top of your costume to make your grand Barbie entrance.
Western Ken is another hot costume coming right out of the summer blockbuster movie to help you be…Just Ken. Not sure you can pull off the “Mojo Dojo Casa House” look? Just pair this shirt and bandana with a pair of black pants.
If Barbie is a bit too mainstream, what about dressing up as a “Girl Dinner”? Snack boards are hot and who doesn’t love a cheese and meat tray to nosh on? This one-size fits all costume is the perfect last minute idea that really doesn’t look last minute. (Bonus! The glass of merlot you’re holding while mingling will fit right in with your costume.)
Prefer a more unique costume? This requires a bit of handiwork on your part executing the makeup for the final look but Sally from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas movie guarantees you’ll make an unforgettable impression.
