The Curator

Wednesday Addams and ‘Just Ken’. Here’s our top picks for Halloween costumes this year

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted October 14, 2023 6:00 am
Three potentially popular Halloween costumes for 2023 will be, from L-R: Barbie and Ken in 'Barbie' and Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday.'. View image in full screen
Three potentially popular Halloween costumes for 2023 will be, from L-R: Barbie and Ken in 'Barbie' and Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday.'. (Dale Robinette/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection/Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This is the year. This is the one where you’re going to move away from your boring witch costume and come up with something that’s sure to grab some attention this Halloween.

Here are six costume ideas to get your creativity flowing.

 

Wednesday Addams
If you loved Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday (and you know *the dance*) then this updated twist on the classic Halloween costume may be for you.
Buy on Amazon
Wednesday Addams Wig
If your hair isn’t long enough to fashion into braids or you don’t want to temporarily color it jet black, then a wig may be your new best friend.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Say Hi Barbie!

You loved the movie and Dance the Night has been on repeat on your Spotify. Here’s how to adopt Barbie’s look for yourself this Halloween.

1950s Vintage Swing Dress
The one thing that is a must for your costume is pink. Even better–a pink dress (try this one or this one if you don’t happen to have one tucked away in your own closet).
$18.99 on Amazon
Barbie accessories
Pair the dress with a set of white heels and whichever Barbie-like accessories you can get your hands on–think a set of fake white pearls, white long/short-sleeved gloves, and a small pink purse.
$28.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

 

Livhò Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women Clout Goggles Plastic Frame (Barbie Powder)
Finish the look with a high, curled ponytail in a pink bow or scruchie and don’t forget the pink lipstick and sunglasses!
$15.84 on Amazon

 

Candy Pink Paint
Want to be a little extra? Track down an appliance box and use a utility knife to cut out one side of it so it resembles the interior of a Barbie box. Paint the box inside and out bubblegum pink and print out the Mattel logo to glue onto the box. Slide the box over top of your costume to make your grand Barbie entrance.
$1.17 on Amazon
Ken Cowboy Costume
Western Ken is another hot costume coming right out of the summer blockbuster movie to help you be…Just Ken. Not sure you can pull off the “Mojo Dojo Casa House” look? Just pair this shirt and bandana with a pair of black pants.
$62.3 on Amazon

 

 

More Recommendations

 

Charcuterie Board Costume
Charcuterie Board
If Barbie is a bit too mainstream, what about dressing up as a “Girl Dinner”? Snack boards are hot and who doesn’t love a cheese and meat tray to nosh on? This one-size fits all costume is the perfect last minute idea that really doesn’t look last minute. (Bonus! The glass of merlot you’re holding while mingling will fit right in with your costume.)
$34.99 at Party City

 

 

Rock, Paper, Scissors
If you’ve got a group of friends who are looking to coordinate a costume–there’s power in numbers if you’re shy to dress up alone!–this trio is sure to turn some heads.
Buy on Amazon
Beer Pong Cup Costume
If you’re going solo but still love a game-themed costume, this one may have friends handing you beers all night long.
$81.97 on Amazon

 

Nightmare Before Christmas Sally
Prefer a more unique costume? This requires a bit of handiwork on your part executing the makeup for the final look but Sally from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas movie guarantees you’ll make an unforgettable impression.
$69.69 on Amazon
Halloween Cosplay SFX Make Up
Don’t forget the makeup to perfect the stitched look, though you may want to practice applying it before the big night.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

 

