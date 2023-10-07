Is your house ready in case of fire or carbon monoxide emergency?

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the change in seasons and families spending more time indoors, now’s a great time to make sure your home is as prepared for an emergency as possible. That means checking your smoke detectors, making sure you’re properly equipped with carbon monoxide alarms, and ensuring that your whole family knows what to do in the case of an emergency.

“Smoke alarms can double your chances of escaping from a home fire safely, but only if they’re in good working order,” says Stephanie Berzinski, Kidde’s Fire Safety Educator. “That’s why we recommend you test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least monthly and preferably weekly.”

She says if you’re using a battery-powered unit, to replace the batteries if needed. But an even better option would be to install alarms with 10-year, sealed-in batteries that last the lifetime of the alarm.

“You also want to check the age of your alarms,” she advises. “What most people don’t realize is that smoke alarms need to be replaced every seven to 10 years — not just the batteries, the whole alarm. The same is true for carbon monoxide alarms.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re not sure how old your unit is, Berzinski says that most smoke alarms have the replacement date on a side label, but older models may have the manufacturer’s date on the back of the alarm instead.

Berzinski recommends installing at least one smoke alarm on every floor — including the basement — and outside sleeping areas and in every bedroom. She also advises residents to install at least one carbon monoxide alarm on every floor and in sleeping areas.

“Make sure nothing is covering or obstructing your alarms, as that can cause issues with the sensors,” she says. “For carbon monoxide alarms, you want to avoid placing the unit in dead air spaces or next to a window or door, as this can reduce the alarm’s effectiveness.”

It’s also a good idea to place additional carbon monoxide alarms five to 20 feet from sources of carbon monoxide, like your furnace, water heater or fireplace.

Aside from checking, updating and installing these units properly, now is a good time to review your family’s safety plan in the case of a fire or emergency. Discuss how you will each exit the house, where you will meet, and how you will handle pets.

When going through your plans, also assess what other safety equipment you might want to invest in. For example, Berzinski recommends purchasing a fire escape ladder for every room that’s on a floor above the main level, in case you can’t escape safely through the main exit in the event of a house fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Equipping the home with fire extinguishers on every level in case of emergencies is also a good idea.

“Keep fire extinguishers close to exits and areas where a fire could break out, including your garage, patio or barbeque areas, and kitchen area,” Berzinski says. “However, never store your fire extinguisher too close to heat sources like your stove or barbeque.”

Read on for some product ideas that may help you to prepare your home in the case of a fire emergency.

Hardwired Smoke Detector

Hardwired Kidde Smoke Detector This smoke detector delivers inexpensive peace of mind and all of the safety features you want in a unit. It’s hardwired into the home but features battery powered backup, it’s easy to install, and you can connect it with other hardwired alarms throughout the house. Each detector comes with a 10-year limited warranty, and features an easy, one-button test design. $26.49 on Amazon (was $28.5) $19.84 at Home Depot Canada

Battery Operated Combination Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarm

Story continues below advertisement

First Alert Battery Operated Combination Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarm If you feel more comfortable with a combo smoke and carbon monoxide detector, this battery-operated unit comes with both functions. It’s easy to install, comes with a simple test button, and features two clear lights to help you determine which danger you could be facing if the alarm sounds. Meanwhile the photoelectric sensor helps to minimize false alarms, and this unit also comes with a five-year limited warranty. $53.49 on Amazon (was $62.99) $62.99 at Lowes Canada

Plug-in Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Kidde Plug-in Carbon Monoxide Alarm Add extra peace of mind in any room with these plug-in carbon monoxide alarms, which easily slip into any AC wall unit in the house. They feature a battery backup in case of a power failure so that you’re always covered, plus the tamper resistant design immediately alerts you if the unit has been knocked loose or unplugged. $35.64 on Amazon 3-pack, $68.99 at Costco Canada

Two-Storey Fire Escape Ladder

Two-Storey Fire Escape Ladder This emergency ladder comes in two sizes and hooks onto the sill of most windows for a secure descent. It features a tangle-free design for ease-of-use in an emergency, and it slips easily under beds or dressers. These ladders have also been tested for up to 1,000 pounds and can extend up to 13 feet, making them a solid option for most two-storey homes. $115.8 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Fire Extinguishers

Kidde Home Series Fire Extinguisher for Living Room and Office Use When purchasing fire extinguishers, read labels carefully. Some models are better suited for kitchen use (ex. grease fires) while others are good for offices and living rooms. $29.97 at Home Depot Canada

Kidde Home Series Fire Extinguisher for Kitchens Keep one in the kitchen and others close to exit areas in the case of an emergency. $29.97 at Home Depot Canada

Fire Blanket for Home and Kitchen

Story continues below advertisement

Fire Blanket for Home and Kitchen Kitchen fires are unexpected and scary, and need to be dealt with asap. If you want that extra peace of mind the next time you’re cooking up a quick dinner, consider equipping your home with these reusable fiberglass blankets. They store easily and unfold to slowly smother stovetop fires, helping you to potentially regain control in an emergency situation. $49.99 on Amazon

Pet Alert Stickers