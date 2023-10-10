Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Save big on earbuds for every occasion with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

By Marina Hanna The Curator Team
Posted October 10, 2023 6:00 am
Woman on a zoom call while working from home with headphones on View image in full screen
Good headphones are key when working from home. File/Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For every activity in our lives, there is an earbud to match. Call them headphones, earphones, or EarPods, you can find a highly-rated pair for your next run, meeting, or sleep at the best value during Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

If you are looking for one pair to do it all—work, gym, and everything in between, try one of these popular options. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and reap the benefits of next-day delivery.)

Overall Wireless

 

Wireless ear buds
Xinwld A97 Pro
The long-lasting battery life and the price are winning over the reviewers of the A97 Pro, with over half of all reviewers giving this versatile earbud a five star rating.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Overall Wired

 

ULIX Rider Wired Earbuds in-Ear Headphones
Wired earphones are still the main pick for many audiophiles and the reliable one for the work-from-home crowd. A great first-choice or back-up pair with high marks for sound quality and comfort.
$19.97 on Amazon (was $25)

 

Overall Wireless, Over Ear

 

over the ear headphones
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless
Adjust your bass to your taste from mellow all the way to skull crushing. With a near perfect rating for sound and ‘Built-In Tile Technology’ to help you find a misplaced pair, the Crusher is surely on someone’s wishlist in your life. Get a jump start your holiday shopping with these bass boosters.
$199.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Overall Open Ear Headphones

 

Oladance OWS1 Open Ear Headphones
If you experience any discomfort from wearing earbuds all day, the Open-Ear and award-winning design of this device will give you the break you need and still deliver on sound.
$179.99 on Amazon (was $209.99)

 

For Making Calls

 

Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds
Though it boasts decent sound all around, the claim to fame of the Monster N-Lite Clear Talk, is its ability to immerse you in a call or meeting. Reviewers rave about its noice reduction qualities.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

For Falling Asleep

 

headband with built-in ear buds for sleeping
Voerue Bluetooth Headband
If your earbuds are keeping you up at night because they keep falling out of your ears, rest easy with this set, especially for all the side sleepers out there. Cue the lullaby.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Eye mas with built-in headphone
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband
If you want your headset to double as an eye mask then this could be the best option for you.
$29.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

For Meetings

 

bluetooth headphones
BANIGIPA Bluetooth Headset with Microphone
Another Open-Ear headset makes the list. This one is specifically designed for the office, comfortable to wear and straightforward to operate, including an easy-to-access mute button.
$69.99 on Amazon

 

ear buds with microphone
LUDOS FEROX Wired Earbuds in-Ear Headphones
When thinking about a work headset, you need to include a wired option on the list. Described as sturdy and long-lasting, the Ludos Ferox are a reliable option for meetings and an affordable back-up pair if you have a habit of forgetting to charge your bluetooth set.
$14.97 on Amazon (was $17.97)

 

For Running, Skipping, Jumping (

 

Story continues below advertisement
heaphones with strap that goes behind the head for running
Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini
The Open Run Mini is water resistant and is made all the more attractive by its 5-minute quick charge feature for 1.5h of battery life. The Open Swim is waterproof and features internal music storage for a library of up to 1,200 songs.
$199.95 on Amazon

 

For Focus

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30
One of the top Prime Big Day Deals you can catch this year are these supremely popular and highly-rated wireless headphones. If you truly want to lose yourself in sound, test out the noise cancellation technology of the Soundcore by Anker.
$109.99 on Amazon

 

BONUS Rec

headphone jack
USB C to 3.5mm Jack Headphone Adapter
Are you planning on purchasing a wired pair of earphones this Prime Day? Chances are that your smartphone doesn’t have a headphone jack but does have a USB-C. Don’t forget to add this adapter to your cart. With mostly five-star customer reviews, this is a ‘frequently bought together’ item you can’t do without.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices