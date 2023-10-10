Save big on earbuds for every occasion with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For every activity in our lives, there is an earbud to match. Call them headphones, earphones, or EarPods, you can find a highly-rated pair for your next run, meeting, or sleep at the best value during Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

If you are looking for one pair to do it all—work, gym, and everything in between, try one of these popular options.

Overall Wireless

Xinwld A97 Pro The long-lasting battery life and the price are winning over the reviewers of the A97 Pro, with over half of all reviewers giving this versatile earbud a five star rating. Buy on Amazon

Overall Wired

ULIX Rider Wired Earbuds in-Ear Headphones Wired earphones are still the main pick for many audiophiles and the reliable one for the work-from-home crowd. A great first-choice or back-up pair with high marks for sound quality and comfort. $19.97 on Amazon (was $25)

Overall Wireless, Over Ear

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Adjust your bass to your taste from mellow all the way to skull crushing. With a near perfect rating for sound and ‘Built-In Tile Technology’ to help you find a misplaced pair, the Crusher is surely on someone’s wishlist in your life. Get a jump start your holiday shopping with these bass boosters. $199.99 on Amazon

Overall Open Ear Headphones

Oladance OWS1 Open Ear Headphones If you experience any discomfort from wearing earbuds all day, the Open-Ear and award-winning design of this device will give you the break you need and still deliver on sound. $179.99 on Amazon (was $209.99)

For Making Calls

Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds Though it boasts decent sound all around, the claim to fame of the Monster N-Lite Clear Talk, is its ability to immerse you in a call or meeting. Reviewers rave about its noice reduction qualities. $59.99 on Amazon

For Falling Asleep

Voerue Bluetooth Headband If your earbuds are keeping you up at night because they keep falling out of your ears, rest easy with this set, especially for all the side sleepers out there. Cue the lullaby. $29.99 on Amazon

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband If you want your headset to double as an eye mask then this could be the best option for you. $29.99 on Amazon

For Meetings

BANIGIPA Bluetooth Headset with Microphone Another Open-Ear headset makes the list. This one is specifically designed for the office, comfortable to wear and straightforward to operate, including an easy-to-access mute button. $69.99 on Amazon

LUDOS FEROX Wired Earbuds in-Ear Headphones When thinking about a work headset, you need to include a wired option on the list. Described as sturdy and long-lasting, the Ludos Ferox are a reliable option for meetings and an affordable back-up pair if you have a habit of forgetting to charge your bluetooth set. $14.97 on Amazon (was $17.97)

For Running, Skipping, Jumping (

Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini The Open Run Mini is water resistant and is made all the more attractive by its 5-minute quick charge feature for 1.5h of battery life. The Open Swim is waterproof and features internal music storage for a library of up to 1,200 songs. $199.95 on Amazon

For Focus

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 One of the top Prime Big Day Deals you can catch this year are these supremely popular and highly-rated wireless headphones. If you truly want to lose yourself in sound, test out the noise cancellation technology of the Soundcore by Anker. $109.99 on Amazon

BONUS Rec

USB C to 3.5mm Jack Headphone Adapter Are you planning on purchasing a wired pair of earphones this Prime Day? Chances are that your smartphone doesn’t have a headphone jack but does have a USB-C. Don’t forget to add this adapter to your cart. With mostly five-star customer reviews, this is a ‘frequently bought together’ item you can’t do without. $13.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)