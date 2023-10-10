Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Top 10 tech deals you don’t want miss

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When you think of online deals, Cyber Monday and Black Friday no doubt come to mind, but let’s not forget about Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale!

The annual two-day event has quickly become a fan favourite, especially amongst those looking for huge deals on tech and electronics. We got an early glimpse of the exciting deals that will be available and have listed our top picks. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and reap the benefits of next-day delivery.)

Original Peloton Bike There’s a reason Peloton has become a household name. This high tech exercise bike completely changes the way you exercise at home. Take part in live or pre-recorded classes on the beautiful 22-inch touchscreen. The best part is you can listen to instructors and music through the 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system, or exercise in near silence by using the headphone jack or Bluetooth headphones. Perfect for those early morning workouts when the rest of the family is sleeping. $1845 on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra This ultra-rugged version Apple Watch is built for athletes, adventurers and water enthusiasts.While this model features all of the regular Apple Watch features, it also has an increased battery life of up to 36 hours plus a corrosion-resistant titanium case. Apple products rarely go on sale, so snag this deal while you can! $1099.99 on Amazon

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter Forget renting. Now you can own your own Segway scooter. This high-tech electric scooter can reach speeds of up to 30 kilometers an hour and travel up to 65 kilometers on a single charge. The LED display gives you all the trip information you need, while the built-in headlight lets you travel safely at night. It’s also foldable for easy transport. $999.99 on Amazon (was $1092.56)

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series Samsung changed the way we look at our flat screen TVs when it introduced The Frame series back in 2017. This stunning HDR display features a matte finish to drastically reduce glare, making it perfect for even the brightest rooms. When you’re not watching TV you can switch to art mode and display works of art from artists around the globe. You can even add a custom frame to make your tv look just like artwork on your wall! $3498 on Amazon

Echo Show 8 Glance at your calendars, create family reminders or see who’s at your front door with Amazon’s Echo Show 8. The 8-inch touchpoint screen makes navigation simple, and the built-in 13 megapixel camera follows your movements, ensuring you remain centre screen on video calls $99.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

AeroGarden Indoor Garden Grow a variety of savoury herbs in your home with next to no effort. The AeroGarden tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free. $119.98 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Anker Power Bank Charge on the go! This portable charger features ultra-high cell capacity, meaning it can hold enough juice to charge your laptop, tablets, or even your smartphone multiple times! $219.99 on Amazon

Victrola Nostalgic Turntable The popularity of vinyl records are showing no signs of slowing down. This beauty record player will play all of your vinyl collection, plus it has a few hidden features. You can listen to your music through its buitl-in speakers or wirelessly through blue-tooth devices. You can also play compact discs and…how about this for a throwback…cassette tapes! $218.66 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50% more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Kindle Paperwhite The original e-reader has gone through many iterations through the years, but the Kindle Paperwhite remains one of the best. The 6.8-inch e-ink display makes it feel as though you are reading off a piece of paper, and the battery can last for up tp 10 weeks on a single charge. The background light, used for nighttime reading, can be shifted from white to warm so it’s always easy on the eyes. $119.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)