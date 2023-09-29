Jets fall 3-1 in Ottawa, lose second straight preseason game

Send this page to someone via email

With very few of their key players suiting up, the Winnipeg Jets dropped a 3-1 preseason decision to the Ottawa Senators in the nation’s capital Friday night.

The Jets dropped to 2-1-1 in exhibition play with two games left before the the regular season begins.

Winnipeg forward Jansen Harkins scored for the second straight game to open the scoring 2:33 into the second period, before the Senators fired three straight goals past Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Ottawa had a few more regulars playing as Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko both scored along with Roby Jarventie.

Brossoit made 30 saves for Winnipeg in the loss.

Jets defenceman Elias Salomonsson left the game due to an upper-body injury and did not return.

Winnipeg travels to Calgary to take on the Flames in their next preseason game on Monday, with the puck dropping just after 9 p.m.