Olympic Builders Winnipeg Blue Bombers Pregame Show
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CJOB
Politics

Manitoba NDP says it would make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday if elected

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 6:45 pm
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province next year if they win Tuesday's election.
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province next year if they win Tuesday's election. NI
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province next year if they win Tuesday’s election.

Leader Wab Kinew says Manitobans should be able to participate, if they choose, in honouring and commemorating residential school survivors and the children who never made it home.

The federal government made Sept. 30 a statutory holiday for its workers and for federally regulated workplaces in 2021.

Trending Now

Other parts of Canada, including British Columbia and Yukon, have also made the day, more commonly known as Orange Shirt Day, a statutory holiday.

The Manitoba Liberals say they would implement the holiday within their first year in office if they form the government.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

