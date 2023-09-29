Manitoba Tories promise to push for reforms to Canada’s criminal justice system

See more sharing options

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to call together other provincial justice ministers to push Ottawa for reforms in the criminal justice system.

Candidates Kelvin Goertzen and Rejeanne Caron made the announcement Friday in Winnipeg.

Goertzen says the meeting with other ministers would include recommending sentencing changes to the federal Criminal Code for violent and repeat offenders, including youth.

He says it’s time to get tougher on crime.

The Conservatives are also promising in a statement to appoint a chief provincial firearms officer to promote gun safety and better serve law-abiding gun owners.

Manitobans have until Saturday to vote in advance polls before election day on Tuesday.