Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 11:43 am
Trading on financial markets is expected to be light as it is the last full week before the Labour Day holiday. The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
Trading on financial markets is expected to be light as it is the last full week before the Labour Day holiday. The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index looked to regain some of its recent losses as it rose more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.93 points at 19,542.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 96.81 points at 33,647.08. The S&P 500 index was up 16.15 points at 4,290.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.68 points at 13,131.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down 75 cents at US$92.93 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.20 at US$1,880.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.71 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

