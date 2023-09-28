S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index looked to regain some of its recent losses as it rose more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.93 points at 19,542.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 96.81 points at 33,647.08. The S&P 500 index was up 16.15 points at 4,290.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.68 points at 13,131.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down 75 cents at US$92.93 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.20 at US$1,880.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.71 a pound.