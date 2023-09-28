SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Start
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Politics

More workers, more teamwork discussed in Manitoba health care forum

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 9:18 am
Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont. Leaders fielded questions individually from a moderator at a health care forum on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont. Leaders fielded questions individually from a moderator at a health care forum on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, John Woods, David Lipnowski
Manitoba’s three main party leaders promised to hire more health-care workers and offer more services closer to home in a forum on health care Wednesday night.

The hour-long forum, hosted by Doctors Manitoba, saw the leaders field questions individually from a moderator.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said addressing the staffing shortage was the top issue, and promised to improve training, retention and research opportunities.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson said she would add staff and offer health care in more settings, such as letting pharmacists perform some duties currently done by doctors.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he would offer incentives for health-care professionals in rural and northern areas, and have nurse practitioners in personal care homes.

The event was one of several forums and debates the three leaders have had in advance of next Tuesday’s election.

Manitoba politicsManitoba ElectionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontDoctors ManitobaManitoba vote
© 2023 The Canadian Press

