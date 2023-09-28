More workers, more teamwork discussed in Manitoba health care forum

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s three main party leaders promised to hire more health-care workers and offer more services closer to home in a forum on health care Wednesday night.

The hour-long forum, hosted by Doctors Manitoba, saw the leaders field questions individually from a moderator.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said addressing the staffing shortage was the top issue, and promised to improve training, retention and research opportunities.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson said she would add staff and offer health care in more settings, such as letting pharmacists perform some duties currently done by doctors.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he would offer incentives for health-care professionals in rural and northern areas, and have nurse practitioners in personal care homes.

The event was one of several forums and debates the three leaders have had in advance of next Tuesday’s election.