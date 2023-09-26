SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

One week out from Manitoba election, Tories focus on seats they already hold

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 8:36 am
We're into the final stretch of the Manitoba election campaign. View image in full screen
We're into the final stretch of the Manitoba election campaign. Getty Images
Manitoba’s election is one week away and the incumbent Progressive Conservatives are continuing to focus on trying to retain seats they already hold.

The Tories have scheduled news conferences Tuesday in the Rossmere and Waverley seats in Winnipeg, which are held, respectively, by Tories Andrew Micklefield and Jon Reyes.

The NDP, meanwhile, appears to be on the offensive again.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a news conference in the St. Boniface constituency with his party’s local candidate.

The seat has been held by Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont since 2018, but was the NDP’s before that.

Kinew, Lamont and Tory Leader Heather Stefanson are also scheduled to take part in a leaders debate hosted by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Click to play video: 'Provincial election campaign hits crunch time'
Provincial election campaign hits crunch time
Manitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba ElectionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontJon ReyesAndrew Micklefield
© 2023 The Canadian Press

