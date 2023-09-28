Person rescued from balcony after fire at Scarborough building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire says crews had to rescue a person trapped on a 9th floor balcony following a fire at a high-rise building in Scarborough early Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at a residential building on McLevin Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Crews had to use a big ladder to get the person down from the ninth floor balcony, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire said.

That person was then taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The spokesperson said the fire was very difficult to put out as there was lots of heavy smoke that made its way through the whole building.

The fire is now out but crews are still monitoring the building.