Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Person rescued from balcony after fire at Scarborough building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 6:46 am
Fire crews outside of the high-rise building on McLevin Avenue on Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire crews outside of the high-rise building on McLevin Avenue on Sept. 28, 2023. Ahmar Khan / Global News
Toronto Fire says crews had to rescue a person trapped on a 9th floor balcony following a fire at a high-rise building in Scarborough early Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at a residential building on McLevin Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Crews had to use a big ladder to get the person down from the ninth floor balcony, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire said.

That person was then taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The spokesperson said the fire was very difficult to put out as there was lots of heavy smoke that made its way through the whole building.

The fire is now out but crews are still monitoring the building.

