Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down even as energy stocks climb with price of oil

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 12:21 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as strength in energy stocks as the price of oil climbed higher wasn’t enough to offset losses led by the telecom and utility sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.22 points at 19,486.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.10 points at 33,554.78. The S&P 500 index was down 0.60 of a point at 4,272.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.16 points at 13,082.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.

Trending Now

The November crude contract was up US$2.92 at US$93.31 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.40 at US$1,901.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.65 a pound.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock markettoronto stocksToronto stock marketstockstock market wednesday
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices