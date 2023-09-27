S&P/TSX composite down even as energy stocks climb with price of oil

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as strength in energy stocks as the price of oil climbed higher wasn’t enough to offset losses led by the telecom and utility sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.22 points at 19,486.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.10 points at 33,554.78. The S&P 500 index was down 0.60 of a point at 4,272.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.16 points at 13,082.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.92 at US$93.31 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.40 at US$1,901.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.65 a pound.