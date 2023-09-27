Manitoba doctors group hosts leaders’ debate as campaign enters final stretch

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s three main party leaders will offer their ideas on health care Wednesday night at a forum hosted by Doctors Manitoba.

The group, which represents physicians across the province, has already put forward its own plan that calls for hundreds of doctors and other health professionals to be added to the system.

The group also wants more mental health and addiction care, and a focus on health prevention.

Health care has been a key issue on the campaign trail leading up to the election next Tuesday, with all parties promising to hire more workers and reduce wait times.

The New Democrats have promised to reopen, over several years, three Winnipeg emergency departments that were downgraded by the Tory government.

Join us for a Town Hall on Health Care with Manitoba's political leaders on Wed Sep 27 at 7PM. We'll explore what each leader thinks the challenges are in health care, their vision for improvement, and ask about their plans.

But NDP Leader Wab Kinew has said the revamped emergency departments would not have all the same services and equipment as they did before.