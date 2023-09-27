SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba doctors group hosts leaders’ debate as campaign enters final stretch

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 8:32 am
An Elections Manitoba sign in Winnipeg during advance voting for the provincial election. The campaign is in the final stretch heading to election day on Oct. 3. View image in full screen
An Elections Manitoba sign in Winnipeg during advance voting for the provincial election. The campaign is in the final stretch heading to election day on Oct. 3. Sam Thompson / Global News
Manitoba’s three main party leaders will offer their ideas on health care Wednesday night at a forum hosted by Doctors Manitoba.

The group, which represents physicians across the province, has already put forward its own plan that calls for hundreds of doctors and other health professionals to be added to the system.

The group also wants more mental health and addiction care, and a focus on health prevention.

Health care has been a key issue on the campaign trail leading up to the election next Tuesday, with all parties promising to hire more workers and reduce wait times.

The New Democrats have promised to reopen, over several years, three Winnipeg emergency departments that were downgraded by the Tory government.

But NDP Leader Wab Kinew has said the revamped emergency departments would not have all the same services and equipment as they did before.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

