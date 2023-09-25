Menu

Canada

Elk Point RCMP searching for missing 5-year-old boy

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 8:50 pm
Jager Cross-Memnook, 5. View image in full screen
Jager Cross-Memnook, 5. Supplied: Elk Point RCMP
RCMP in Elk Point, Alta., are asking people to be on the lookout for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.

Jager Cross-Memnook was last seen in his home at around 2:30 p.m., RCMP said.

The little boy is described as 3’6″ tall, about 60 pounds, with red hair.

RCMP said he’s non-verbal.

He was last seen wearing a light blue Nike sweater and Paw Patrol pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information about Jager and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP detachment at (780) 724-3964.

Frog Lake First Nation is about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.

