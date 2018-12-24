Frog Lake man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 28-year-old man

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of another man who was found unresponsive at a home in Frog Lake, Alta., over the weekend.

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Elk Point RCMP responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the community.

Once they arrived, police said officers found the victim and he was later declared dead by paramedics. The investigation was then handed over to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and on Monday, police announced 25-year-old Darren Moocheweines of Frog Lake had been charged in the death of 28-year-old Joey Benjamin.

The RCMP did not say how Benjamin died or provide further details about the incident but said they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with their investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place sometime on Monday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

Moocheweines has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Frog Lake is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.