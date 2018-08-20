Teen among 2 people arrested after northern Alberta shooting and stabbing

Two people have been arrested and charged after a pair of violent incidents at a northern Alberta First Nation.

On Aug. 3, Elk Point RCMP were called to a shooting at a Frog Lake First Nation home.

Police said two people are accused of shooting at a home and using bear spray before leaving the scene in vehicles. No one was injured in that incident.

Police said a short time later they received another call about a youth being stabbed at a different home. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the home with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was flown to an Edmonton hospital by STARS but was released a short time later.

Darcy Stanley, 19, of Frog Lake has been charged with discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Stanley has been remanded into custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

A 16-year-old has also been charged with discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The youth can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He’s been remanded into custody and will appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Tuesday.