Man arrested in St. Paul and charged in death of man found in Edmonton apartment

A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Evan Wilfred Moonias, whose body was found in an Edmonton apartment fire.

Police said Jonathan Millsap, 33, was arrested by Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives in St. Paul.

He has been brought back to Edmonton and is taken into custody.

Police believe the two knew each other.

Last Wednesday, Moonias was found dead in a second-floor unit after fire crews were called to smoke coming from a residential building near 117 Avenue and 80 Street. Police noticed the smoke coming from the building, alerted residents and called Edmonton Fire Rescue.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Wednesday evening the man’s body had “obvious signs of trauma” and the fire was being treated as suspicious.

It was later confirmed arson and the victim’s death ruled a homicide.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of death.