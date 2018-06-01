Death of man found in Edmonton apartment fire ruled a homicide

Edmonton police say a man found dead in an apartment fire Wednesday was killed and the fire deliberately set.

An autopsy done on Friday confirmed 28-year-old Evan Wilfred Moonias was the victim of homicide. Investigators are not releasing the exact cause of death.

Police also determined the fire was arson. What exactly sparked the fire hasn’t been determined.

Homicide detectives are looking for information about Moonias’ activities and location on Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday, May 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police noticed smoke coming from the residential building near 117 Avenue and 80 Street at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officers told residents and called Edmonton Fire Rescue.

The body of a man was found in one of the units on the second floor.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Wednesday evening the man’s body had “obvious signs of trauma” and the fire was being treated as suspicious.