1 dead in officer-involved shooting in rural Alberta

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the Frog Lake First Nation in east-central Alberta.

At around 10 a.m. on Thursday, officers were trying to arrest someone at a rural home on the First Nation. Police have released very few details about the incident, but said a standoff occurred that lasted several hours. Police said they made “numerous attempts” to establish contact with the suspect through an RCMP negotiator.

Late that evening, a “confrontation” occurred that resulted in the officers firing their weapons.

No officers were injured and police said there was no concern for public safety.

RCMP said the director of law enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances around the death and the conduct of police.

The RCMP will continue to investigate the events that led to the “serious incident,” a news release said.

Frog Lake First Nation is located about 207 kilometres east of Edmonton.