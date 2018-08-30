Human remains found in mobile home after it catches fire on Frog Lake First Nation

The remains of two adults were found after emergency crews responded to a fire on the Frog Lake First Nation on Thursday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m., Elk Point RCMP were called to a fire where a mobile home had been fully engulfed in flames.

Police said the remains were found inside the home.

A fire investigator was also called to the scene and an RCMP investigation continues.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Friday at the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton.

Frog Lake First Nation is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.