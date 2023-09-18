Menu

Traffic

6 injured following trio of weekend crashes in City Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 9:56 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP closed a section of Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay on Sept. 17, 2023 following a two-vehicle crash. It was one of three serious crashes on the weekend in the region. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP closed a section of Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay on Sept. 17, 2023 following a two-vehicle crash. It was one of three serious crashes on the weekend in the region. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes continue to investigate several serious crashes on the weekend that sent a combined six people to hospital.

On Sunday night, OPP reported three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 between the hamlets of Manilla and Oakwood, about 15 kilometres west of Lindsay.

The highway was closed between Barry’s Road South and Simcoe Street.

Witness Samantha Bonnie Roy says the collision occurred at the intersection of County Road 46 and Highway 7 and the vehicles ended up on her property.

“Had the F150 truck that was involved ended up 30 feet closer to my house, it would have smashed into my eight-year-old’s bedroom,” she said. “It has been a very intense evening.”

Centreline Road rollover

 

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, OPP reported two people were taken to hospital with life-altering injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Centreline Road, about 12 kilometres north of the village of Omemee.

Police say the two male occupants were first taken to an area hospital and then later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

Centreline Road was closed for several hours between Pigeon Lake Road and St. Lukes Road as OPP investigated.

County Road 121 head-on collision

On Friday around 6:40 p.m., OPP and emergency crews responded to a head-on collision on County Road 121 just south of the village of Kinmount.

Police say the collision involved a northbound car that crossed the centre line and struck a southbound pickup truck.

The driver of the car, a 73-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., was first taken to hospital and later taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre by an Ornge air ambulance, OPP report.

OPP say all three collisions remain under investigation.

— more to come.

City of Kawartha LakesHighway 7City of Kawartha Lakes OPPHwy 7crashesKinmountOakwoodCounty Road 121Centreline RoadCounty Road 121 crashCentreline Road crash
