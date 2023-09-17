Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dies after fiery crash into County Road 25 house near Castleton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 7:23 pm
Northumberland OPP say a driver died after crashing into a house on County Road 25 in Cramahe Township early Sept. 17, 2023. The vehicle and house were engulfed in flames. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a driver died after crashing into a house on County Road 25 in Cramahe Township early Sept. 17, 2023. The vehicle and house were engulfed in flames. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a house northeast of Cobourg, Ont. early Sunday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reports of a crash in which a vehicle struck a house near Hucke Road in Cramahe Township, about 40 kilometres northeast of Cobourg or eight kilometres northeast of the village of Castleton.

OPP say both the vehicle and home became engulfed in flames.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was found deceased.

Today’s Northumberland reports three adults and two children managed to get out of the house safely.

County Road 25 was closed for several hours.

OPP on Sunday evening said the cause of the crash remains under investigation

More on Canada
House FireNorthumberland OPPCramahe TownshipCastletonCounty Road 25County Road 25 crashCounty Road 25 house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices