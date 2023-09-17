Driver dies after fiery crash into County Road 25 house near Castleton: Northumberland OPP

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a house northeast of Cobourg, Ont. early Sunday.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reports of a crash in which a vehicle struck a house near Hucke Road in Cramahe Township, about 40 kilometres northeast of Cobourg or eight kilometres northeast of the village of Castleton.
OPP say both the vehicle and home became engulfed in flames.
Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was found deceased.
Today’s Northumberland reports three adults and two children managed to get out of the house safely.
County Road 25 was closed for several hours.
OPP on Sunday evening said the cause of the crash remains under investigation
