ATV driver suffers life-altering injuries in Trent Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 9:13 am
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a serious ATV crash on Bass Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Sept. 15, 2023. The Canadian Press file
An ATV driver suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday evening.

Peterborough County OPP said around 5:30 p.m., police received a call about a man involved in an ATV crash that happened while he was travelling on Bass Lake Road and the connecting trails.

Police learned the man was separated from two other people he was riding with and was later found lying beside his vehicle by an unrelated party.

OPP say the 49-year-old man sustained life-altering and life-threatening injuries and was first transported to an area hospital. He was later airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information or video from Friday evening on Bass Lake Road can call Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

