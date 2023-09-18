ATV driver suffers life-altering injuries in Trent Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An ATV driver suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday evening.

Peterborough County OPP said around 5:30 p.m., police received a call about a man involved in an ATV crash that happened while he was travelling on Bass Lake Road and the connecting trails.

Police learned the man was separated from two other people he was riding with and was later found lying beside his vehicle by an unrelated party.

OPP say the 49-year-old man sustained life-altering and life-threatening injuries and was first transported to an area hospital. He was later airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information or video from Friday evening on Bass Lake Road can call Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.