ATV driver suffers life-altering injuries following crash in North Kawartha: OPP

An ATV driver suffered life-altering injuries following a crash in North Kawartha Township on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a report of an ATV crash along Jack Lake Road, about five kilometres south of the village of Apsley.

Police determined the ATV failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock face.

OPP say a 31-year-old man was first transported to a nearby hospital. He was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with what are believed to be life-altering/threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and OPP are appealing to any witnesses to the crash and for surveillance video or dashcam footage around the time of the incident on Jack Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.