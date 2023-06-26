1 sent to hospital after dirt bike, ATV collide on rail trail in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a dirt bike and an all-terrain vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.

In a tweet issued around 4 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said the collision prompted officers to close a section of the Victoria Rail Trail corridor north of Sommerville 11 Concession Road near the village of Burnt River.

The public was advised to avoid the area as police investigated.

Just before 6 p.m., OPP stated the trailway was reopened and that the victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.