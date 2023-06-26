1 dead following weekend ATV crash in Haliburton County: OPP

See more sharing options

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle is dead following a crash in Haliburton County on Saturday evening.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported ATV rollover on Madill Road near Glamor Lake Road, just west of the hamlet of Tory Hill.

Police say the driver, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.

Madill Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses of the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area at that time to call them at 1-888-310-1122.