Traffic

1 dead following weekend ATV crash in Haliburton County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 9:02 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say an ATV operator died following a crash on June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say an ATV operator died following a crash on June 24, 2023. The Canadian Press file
The driver of an all-terrain vehicle is dead following a crash in Haliburton County on Saturday evening.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported ATV rollover on Madill Road near Glamor Lake Road, just west of the hamlet of Tory Hill.

Police say the driver, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.

Madill Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses of the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area at that time to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Two young girls in hospital following ATV crash in Alberta'
Two young girls in hospital following ATV crash in Alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

