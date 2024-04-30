Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Early bird train between Ottawa and Toronto returns with Kingston stop: Via Rail

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Future of VIA Rail’s commuter train from Kingston to Toronto remains uncertain'
Future of VIA Rail’s commuter train from Kingston to Toronto remains uncertain
RELATED: An important train line responsible for transporting commuters to Toronto from as far as Kingston remains out of service. After years without service, Via Rail has not committed to bringing train 651 back to the tracks. Robert Lothian spoke with commuters and advocates about the impact – Jun 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Via Rail Canada is bringing back an early morning train between Ottawa and Toronto with a stop in Kingston.

The newly announced 641 train will operate from Monday to Thursday, leaving Ottawa at 4:19 a.m. and arriving in Toronto at 8:48 a.m. with a stop in Kingston scheduled at 6:18 a.m.

A previously running early bird train between Kingston and Toronto — Train 651 — was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In recent months, stakeholders and frequent passengers from Eastern Ontario have emphasized the significance of early-morning Via Rail services for their communities, and we took great care to listen and act on this feedback,” Via president and CEO Mario Péloquin said in a statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This is why we are looking forward to offering this option for passengers who wish to travel to Toronto before 9 a.m., whether for business or leisure.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope, and are confident, that they will answer the call and help us make this new frequency a success.”

Stops along the new route, which starts running May 27,  include Fallowfield, Smith Falls, Brockville, Belleville, Cobourg and Port Hope.

Along with the new morning train Via Rail announced Monday, its midday train between Ottawa and Toronto, Train 644, will run daily instead of just Friday to Sunday, starting May 27.

Trending Now

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices