Traffic

Man dead following ATV crash on Highway 35 in Haliburton County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 9:17 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a man died following an ATV crash on Hwy. 35 in Haliburton County on Jan. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a man died following an ATV crash on Hwy. 35 in Haliburton County on Jan. 8, 2023. OPP Central Region/Twitter

One person is dead following an ATV crash on Highway 35 in Haliburton County on Sunday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single ATV crash on Hwy. 35 near Matabanick Road in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

Police say the lone 43-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released but he was identified as a resident of the Municipality of Dysart et al.

Hwy. 35 was closed between Hwy. 118 and Kushog Lake Road for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

