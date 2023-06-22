Menu

Crime

ATV crash in Kinmount leads to impaired driving arrest: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 10:58 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an ATV crash in Kinmount led to an impaired driving arrest on June 21, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an ATV crash in Kinmount led to an impaired driving arrest on June 21, 2023. The Canadian Press file
An ATV operator faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the village of Kinmount, Ont., on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a single ATV crash on McNabb Road at around 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

OPP officers determined the driver was impaired.

The individual was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The operator’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingATVATV CrashCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPKinmount
