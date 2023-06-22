ATV crash in Kinmount leads to impaired driving arrest: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

See more sharing options

An ATV operator faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the village of Kinmount, Ont., on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a single ATV crash on McNabb Road at around 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

OPP officers determined the driver was impaired.

The individual was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The operator’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.