Traffic

Peterborough County OPP investigate fatal collision east of Havelock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 9:19 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a fatal collision involved a dirt bike and a passenger vehicle on May 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a fatal collision involved a dirt bike and a passenger vehicle on May 14, 2023. File
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a fatal collision east of Havelock on Sunday.

In a tweet issued at 7 p.m., Peterborough County OPP say a dirt bike and passenger vehicle collided on Blairton Road in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, about 13 kilometres east of Havelock.

Blairton Road is closed at Hwy. 7.

No details have been provided on the collision.

OPP say the road closure will remain in place for several hours as police investigate the collision.

More to come.

