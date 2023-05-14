Peterborough County OPP investigate fatal collision east of Havelock

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a fatal collision east of Havelock on Sunday.

In a tweet issued at 7 p.m., Peterborough County OPP say a dirt bike and passenger vehicle collided on Blairton Road in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, about 13 kilometres east of Havelock.

Blairton Road is closed at Hwy. 7.

No details have been provided on the collision.

Blairton Road is closed at Highway 7 in @HBMtwp due to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike and a passenger vehicle. The road closure will remain in place for several hours while #PtboOPP officers and traffic unit members investigate. @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/opQB97FvZM — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the road closure will remain in place for several hours as police investigate the collision.

More to come.