ATV driver injured in crash in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

An all-terrain vehicle operator was taken to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash north of Peterborough, Ont. early Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to an ATV crash around 3:15 a.m. on the 17th Line in Selwyn Township, off of Buckhorn Road, five kilometres south of the village of Buckhorn.

OPP say the operator was travelling on the road when they were ejected from their ATV. A homeowner located the victim in a driveway.

Police say the ATV operator suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The 17th Line was closed as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.