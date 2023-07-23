Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

ATV driver injured in crash in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 10:57 am
Peterborough County OPP say an ATV operator suffered serious injuries following a crash in Selwyn Township on July 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say an ATV operator suffered serious injuries following a crash in Selwyn Township on July 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An all-terrain vehicle operator was taken to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash north of Peterborough, Ont. early Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to an ATV crash around 3:15 a.m. on the 17th Line in Selwyn Township, off of Buckhorn Road, five kilometres south of the village of Buckhorn.

OPP say the operator was travelling on the road when they were ejected from their ATV. A homeowner located the victim in a driveway.

Police say the ATV operator suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The 17th Line was closed as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Two young girls in hospital following ATV crash in Alberta'
Two young girls in hospital following ATV crash in Alberta

 

Related News
Peterborough County OPPATVSelwyn TownshipATV Crashall-terrain vehicleBuckhorn Road17th Line17th Line crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices