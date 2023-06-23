16-year-old dead after crash between ATV and truck: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a 16-year-old has died of their injuries nearly two weeks after a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in North Perth.

The crash occurred on Line 87 at Road 175 in North Perth on June 12, northwest of Listowel, Ont.

Police say one person was taken to hospital after the crash and Line 87 was closed between roads 171 and 176 for roughly four hours for the investigation.

On Friday, police reported that the 16-year-old operator of the ATV “has succumbed to their injuries.”

No other information about the deceased was provided by police, except that they were from Gowanstown.

Provincial Const. Kimberly Lyon says the investigation is ongoing but that “there will be no charges at this time.”

