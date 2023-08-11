Woman dies following ATV crash in Hamilton Township north of Cobourg: OPP

See more sharing options

A woman is dead following an ATV crash north of Cobourg, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV rollover on a private property along Traiil Road South just west of the hamlet of Harwood in Hamilton Township, about 20 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Police say the 69-year-old woman, who was driving, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).