Traffic

Woman dies following ATV crash in Hamilton Township north of Cobourg: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 7:00 pm
Northumberland OPP say a woman died following an ATV crash in Hamilton Township north of Cobourg on Aug. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a woman died following an ATV crash in Hamilton Township north of Cobourg on Aug. 11, 2023. NSD
A woman is dead following an ATV crash north of Cobourg, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV rollover on a private property along Traiil Road South just west of the hamlet of Harwood in Hamilton Township, about 20 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Police say the 69-year-old woman, who was driving, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

