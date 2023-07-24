Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman and girl dead, boy injured after ATV crash in Parry Sound

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2023 1:13 pm
Woman and girl dead, boy injured after ATV crash in Parry Sound - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman and a child from southern Ontario are dead and a boy is injured after a single all-terrain vehicle crash east of Parry Sound, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday in Perry Township.

They say three people from Holland Landing, north of Toronto, were riding on the ATV

Police say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

They say a five-year-old girl was in serious condition when she was airlifted to hospital, where she later died, and a nine-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceATVATV Crashparry soundParry Sound crashatv crash parry soundparry sound atv crash
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices