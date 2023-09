See more sharing options

A section of Highway 7 just west of Lindsay, Ont., is closed following a two-vehicle collision on Friday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation’s 511 X account reports the highway is closed in both directions between County Road 18 (or Elm Tree Road) and Monarch Road.

There are reports the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are at the scene.

— more to come.