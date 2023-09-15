Menu

Crime

Toronto stabbing leaves 1 person injured, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 6:01 pm
Police say a man was wounded in a stabbing at a Toronto subway station today. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say a man was wounded in a stabbing at a Toronto subway station today. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
One person has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in the Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road area.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

More to come..

