Toronto stabbing leaves 1 person injured, police say

One person has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in the Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road area.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was immediately available.
More to come..
Boy in custody, charged with the murder of 12-year-old girl in Toronto
