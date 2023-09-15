Toronto stabbing leaves 1 person injured, police say

See more sharing options

One person has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in the Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road area.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

More to come..

