Adam Sandler launches ‘I Missed You’ comedy tour, with 2 Canadian shows

Adam Sandler is hitting the road, and he’s hoping to make stadiums across Canada and the U.S. erupt in laughter along the way.
The beloved 57-year-old comedian announced the launch of his new stand-up show, called the “I Missed You Tour,” on Wednesday.
The production will see Sandler travel to 25 cities across North America from October to December.
Canadian fans, there’s no need to worry. Sandler has also included two shows north of the border — in Toronto and Vancouver.
“Let’s have some fun,” Sandler wrote on Instagram, alongside a trailer for the tour.
The I Missed You Tour will kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 12.
After what’s sure to be two months of giggles (and plenty of great Hawaiian shirts), the tour will end on Dec. 12 at Denver’s Ball Arena.
Tickets for the travelling show go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday, Sept. 15. Sale for the Toronto and Vancouver shows are scheduled to begin at noon local time.
Sandler has kept busy this year, and not just with pickup basketball games. The comedian recently starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, which was released in March.
He also joined his real-life daughters, Sunny Sandler, 14, and Sadie Sandler, 17, and wife Jackie Sandler in the new Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film is already one of Sandler’s most commended works and boasts an impressive 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Uncut Gems actor’s most recent, and highly praised tour Adam Sandler LIVE ended in April.
The full tour schedule for the I Missed You Tour is below:
Oct. 12 | Vancouver, B.C. | Rogers Arena
Oct. 13 | Seattle, Wash. | Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 14 | Portland, Ore. | Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 15 | Nampa, Idaho | Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct. 16 | Spokane, Wash. | Spokane Arena
Oct. 18 | San Jose, Calif. | SAP Center at San Jose
Oct. 19 | Stateline, Nev. | Tahoe Blue Event Center
Oct. 20 | Fresno, Calif. | Save Mart Center
Oct. 21 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Acrisure Arena
Oct. 23 | Anaheim, Calif. | Honda Center
Nov. 7 | Toronto, Ont. | Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 8 | Rochester, N.Y. | Blue Cross Arena
Nov. 9 | Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena
Nov. 11 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Fiserv Forum
Nov. 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | Target Center
Nov. 13 | Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 15 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 16 | Memphis, Tenn. | FedExForum
Dec. 2 | Las Vegas, Nev. | Michelob ULTRA Arena
Dec. 3 | Salt Lake City, Utah | Delta Center
Dec. 7 | San Antonio, Texas | AT&T Center
Dec. 8 | Thackerville, Okla. | WinStar Casino
Dec. 9 | Oklahoma City, Okla | Paycom Center
Dec. 10 | Wichita, Kan. | INTRUST Bank Arena
Dec. 12 | Denver, Col. | Ball Arena
