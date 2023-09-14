Adam Sandler launches ‘I Missed You’ comedy tour, with 2 Canadian shows

Send this page to someone via email

Adam Sandler is hitting the road, and he’s hoping to make stadiums across Canada and the U.S. erupt in laughter along the way.

The beloved 57-year-old comedian announced the launch of his new stand-up show, called the “I Missed You Tour,” on Wednesday.

The production will see Sandler travel to 25 cities across North America from October to December.

Canadian fans, there’s no need to worry. Sandler has also included two shows north of the border — in Toronto and Vancouver.

“Let’s have some fun,” Sandler wrote on Instagram, alongside a trailer for the tour.

The I Missed You Tour will kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 12.

After what’s sure to be two months of giggles (and plenty of great Hawaiian shirts), the tour will end on Dec. 12 at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Tickets for the travelling show go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday, Sept. 15. Sale for the Toronto and Vancouver shows are scheduled to begin at noon local time.

Sandler has kept busy this year, and not just with pickup basketball games. The comedian recently starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, which was released in March.

He also joined his real-life daughters, Sunny Sandler, 14, and Sadie Sandler, 17, and wife Jackie Sandler in the new Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film is already one of Sandler’s most commended works and boasts an impressive 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Uncut Gems actor’s most recent, and highly praised tour Adam Sandler LIVE ended in April.

The full tour schedule for the I Missed You Tour is below:

Oct. 12 | Vancouver, B.C. | Rogers Arena

Oct. 13 | Seattle, Wash. | Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 14 | Portland, Ore. | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 15 | Nampa, Idaho | Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 16 | Spokane, Wash. | Spokane Arena

Oct. 18 | San Jose, Calif. | SAP Center at San Jose

Oct. 19 | Stateline, Nev. | Tahoe Blue Event Center

Oct. 20 | Fresno, Calif. | Save Mart Center

Oct. 21 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Acrisure Arena

Oct. 23 | Anaheim, Calif. | Honda Center

Nov. 7 | Toronto, Ont. | Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 8 | Rochester, N.Y. | Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 9 | Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

Nov. 11 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Fiserv Forum

Nov. 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | Target Center

Nov. 13 | Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 15 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 16 | Memphis, Tenn. | FedExForum

Dec. 2 | Las Vegas, Nev. | Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dec. 3 | Salt Lake City, Utah | Delta Center

Dec. 7 | San Antonio, Texas | AT&T Center

Dec. 8 | Thackerville, Okla. | WinStar Casino

Dec. 9 | Oklahoma City, Okla | Paycom Center

Dec. 10 | Wichita, Kan. | INTRUST Bank Arena

Dec. 12 | Denver, Col. | Ball Arena