Officials to provide update on Bush Creek East wildfire in Shuswap region

Wildfire and regional district officials in the Shuswap region are holding a virtual press conference to provide an update for the Bush Creek East wildfire and evacuees.

Wildfire and regional district officials are holding a virtual press conference to provide an update for the Bush Creek East wildfire and evacuees.

Wildfire officials in B.C.’s Southern Interior downgraded an evacuation order for the Bush Creek East blaze on Saturday.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded an order affecting 23 properties in Electoral Area P (Rivers and the Peaks).

With the order rescinded, those properties are now part of a revised evacuation alert zone that includes 15 other properties along the west side of Little Shuswap Lake. The alert includes part of Loakin-Bear Creek Road.

The Bush Creek East wildfire was mapped at 43,084 hectares as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Variable cloud cover and isolated afternoon showers are expected in the area.

“Monday will see a weak upper ridge cross the region giving temperatures in the low 20s with dry conditions and light south winds,” BC Wildfire Service staff said in an update.

“Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the teens as the next upper trough tracks over the region. Isolated showers are possible, and winds will be light to moderate southwest.”

Crews are expected to continue to work the wildfire for the next several weeks.

