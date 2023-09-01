New West Edmonton Mall pedestrian bridge over 170th Street opens

Send this page to someone via email

After the old footbridge to West Edmonton Mall was demolished in July 2018 due to safety concerns, a new pedestrian bridge over 170th Street opened Friday.

The new, shared-use bridge is located midway between 87 and 90 avenues.

It connects the Misericordia Hospital and the surrounding West Meadowlark Park neighbourhood with West Edmonton Mall and the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre.

View image in full screen The West Edmonton Mall footbridge over 170 Street, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Global News

In 2018, West Edmonton Mall tore down the bridge. It initially planned to refurbish it, but an assessment determined refurbishing the existing bridge would be far more expensive than replacing the bridge altogether.

The city issued a demolition permit was issued on “an emergency basis,” but there was disagreement over who would pay to replace the bridge.

In July 2019, the city and WEM agreed to share the costs.

2:18 West Edmonton Mall footbridge torn down

The $10.4-million project was completed on budget, the city said Friday, with support from Alberta Health Services.

“We’re excited that the pedestrian bridge across 170 Street will be accessible again for our patients, staff and the community,” said Jo Ann Molloy, with the Misericordia Community Hospital.

“This area is busy, and with our new emergency department opening nearby this fall, we’re thankful for this new safe way to cross.”