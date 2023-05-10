West Edmonton road closed for installation of new pedestrian bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is set to close part of 170 Street on Friday for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge.

The city announced on Wednesday that starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, 170 Street from 87 Avenue to 90 Avenue, including the shared pathway, will be closed to accommodate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge truss structure. The road will reopen on Monday, May 15 at 6 a.m.

The shared pathway and ramps to the West Edmonton Mall parking lot will be closed until the summer.

Construction began in late 2021 and the city says construction will conclude this summer.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and use different routes. Residents are reminded to use caution in the area and follow all posted signage.

Story continues below advertisement

“The city thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience while we work to complete this transformative project,” the City of Edmonton said in a media release Wednesday.