Future of West Edmonton Mall footbridge up in the air

The footbridge that connects West Edmonton Mall to the West Meadowlark Park neighbourhood could be gone for good.

The pedway over 170 Street near 87 Avenue has been demolished. The footbridge is the mall’s responsibility and according to area Councillor Andrew Knack, WEM had originally planned on doing some refurbishment work to bring it back up to good condition.

However, assessment work determined refurbishing the existing bridge would be far more expensive than replacing the bridge altogether. The mall made the decision to go ahead with the demolition.

According to Knack, a permit to demolish the bridge was issued by the city with the condition that it be replaced. However, Knack said the mall is currently planning to appeal the condition to replace the bridge to the Subdivision Development Appeal Board.

Knack took to Facebook to update area residents on the status of the footbridge and encourage people to speak up if they want to save the popular walkway.

“Prior to being on council, I managed a business in West Edmonton Mall. As a resident of Meadowlark and then Jasper Park, I used that bridge five days a week for close to six years as it was a safe and direct way to cross 170 Street,” Knack wrote.

“I know staff and customers use that bridge regularly and based on the feedback I’ve heard in the last few weeks along with my observations when I used to use it regularly, there are many seniors and people with mobility challenges who use that because crossing at 170 Street/87 Avenue is not something they feel safe doing.”

Knack said the footbridge is particularly vital for areas seniors.

“I’ve heard from some of the residents that even now while they had hoped it was just a temporary closure have had to take cabs from their seniors residence, essentially go around the Misericordia Hospital to be able to access the mall because walking that distance is not really realistic for them,” Knack said Thursday.

Notices of these types of appeals are only sent to addresses within 60 metres of the site. Knack is encouraging people to attend the SDAB meeting, which will be held sometime in September, to have their voices heard on the issue.

“Any person is allowed to attend an SDAB meeting and speak to the issue. If you believe this bridge should be replaced, consider attending the meeting and registering to speak,” Knack said.

“Speaking at the appeal is the most important thing that you can do because the decision to uphold the condition will not be made by city council or the city administration.”

Schedules for SDAB meetings can be found online.

WEM management has not responded to a request for comment on the story.

