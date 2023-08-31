SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Bears force 160 people to pull out of B.C. wildfire crew camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2023 10:50 pm
A photo of a bear seen at a B.C. wildfire camp that forced crew to pull out of the area. View image in full screen
A photo of a bear seen at a B.C. wildfire camp that forced crew to pull out of the area. BC Wildfire Service
About 160 firefighters battling a blaze in British Columbia’s Interior have pulled out of their camp after they were subjected to what the BC Wildfire Service calls “persistent bear activity.”

The service says the bears threatened the safety of personnel “within and around” the camp near Gold Bridge, about 100 kilometres west of Lillooet, B.C., prompting the decision to move everyone Wednesday evening.

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency

Nic Kokolski, an information officer with the service, says the animals had been moving around tents and other camp infrastructure.

Kokolski says no one has been injured and no animals have been harmed, but conservation authorities felt it would be safest if the firefighters left the area.

A social media post by the wildfire service says its personnel are being hosted at T’it’q’et First Nation and Lillooet municipal facilities for the time being.

It says conservation officers have been “assessing and advising” on plans to safely return crews as they battle the Downton Lake wildfire.

Scavenging bears have been a problem in other B.C. wildfire zones, with authorities in the Shuswap region in the Interior collecting refuse and refrigerators in hopes of keeping the animals at bay.

The Downton Lake fire has scorched 95 square kilometres of land and prompted evacuation orders and alerts.

The wildfire service says the fire’s activity remains low after rain fell in the area.

BC WildfireBC wildfiresWildlifeBC Wildfire ServiceBearDisasterbearsBear Activitybear presencewildfire camp bears
© 2023 The Canadian Press

