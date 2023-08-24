Design unveiled for monument on Legislative grounds commemorating Indigenous land rights

Send this page to someone via email

The design for the first monument on the Legislative Building grounds to recognize First Nations contributions to the province has been unveiled.

The monument will commemorate the 1817 Peguis Selkirk Treaty, which was the first formal written agreement in Western Canada recognizing Indigenous land rights.

It is slated to be installed in the fall of 2024, which will also mark the 160th anniversary of Chief Peguis and a fundraising initiative will be completed at a later date.

The monument will be designed by Stranger Bronzeworks Fine Art Foundry and BrookMcIlroy Landscape Architects and Indigenous Designers of Winnipeg.