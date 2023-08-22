Police to hold news conference after West Edmonton Mall shooting sends 3 people to hospital

One day after a shooting at West Edmonton Mall sent three people to hospital, police have scheduled a news conference for late Tuesday morning to provide more details about what happened.

Acting Chief Darren Derko is scheduled to speak to reporters at 11:15 a.m. local time. Global News’ livestream for the news conference can be viewed at the top of this post when it begins.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, police said they were called to “multiple reports” of a shooting at the complex, which was once the largest shopping mall in the world. The mall was put on lockdown and people were asked to stay away.

Police later confirmed three people were taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” and shortly before 10 p.m., police said the lockdown was in the process of being lifted.

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects in connection with the shooting, but did say investigators believe the shootings were targeted and that the victims and suspect(s) are known to one another.

In a statement issued to Global News on Tuesday, WEM officials said the mall “continues to work with (the) Edmonton Police Service in protecting our guests and providing above-standard safety and security for patrons.”

