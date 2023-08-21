Menu

Crime

West Edmonton Mall placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 10:58 pm
West Edmonton Mall was locked down due to multiple reports of gun shots on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
West Edmonton Mall was locked down due to multiple reports of gun shots on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Karen Bartko/Global News
West Edmonton Mall is locked down on Monday evening after multiple reports of gunshots were reported to police.

According to a release by the Edmonton Police Service, officers are investigating the incident and there are concerns for public safety. No other details were provided as the situation is still unfolding, police said.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to stay away from the area.

–This is a breaking story. More details will be added when they are available.

