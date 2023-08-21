West Edmonton Mall placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired

West Edmonton Mall is locked down on Monday evening after multiple reports of gunshots were reported to police.
According to a release by the Edmonton Police Service, officers are investigating the incident and there are concerns for public safety. No other details were provided as the situation is still unfolding, police said.
Pedestrians and motorists are asked to stay away from the area.
–This is a breaking story. More details will be added when they are available.
