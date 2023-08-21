West Edmonton Mall placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired

West Edmonton Mall is locked down on Monday evening after multiple reports of gunshots were reported to police.

According to a release by the Edmonton Police Service, officers are investigating the incident and there are concerns for public safety. No other details were provided as the situation is still unfolding, police said.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to stay away from the area.

Police situation at West Edmonton Mall. Lots of rumours flying around online but no firm idea of what is going on. I asked if there was a shooter on scene and an officer said "We don't know" an advised people who can leave, should.

People are being let out of the theatre.#yeg pic.twitter.com/X0ocPUY7II — Karen Bartko (@KarenBartko) August 22, 2023

–This is a breaking story. More details will be added when they are available.